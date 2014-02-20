Tesla Announces Earnings Today -- Here's What To Expect

Tesla reports Q4 earnings after the bell.

The electric car maker is expected to report adjusted earnings of $US0.25 per share, on revenue of $US713.50 million.

On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Tesla is expected to post a loss of $US0.02 per share.

During the Detroit Auto show, Tesla announced that the company delivered 6,900 Model S vehicles in the quarter. This was much higher than the 6,000 vehicles management targeted in its Q3 earnings report.

Elon Musk has previously said the Tesla is production constrained not demand constrained, so the number was crucial from that point of view. Management already said they began 2014 with a 600 per week pace, which works out to 30,000 annualized.

So this time around we will be watching for some other key metrics like their 25% gross margin goal without the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) credits. We’ll also be watching for any commentary of Generation 3 vehicles.

Tesla hit its all time high at $US206 on Tuesday and closed at $US203.70, a record high. The stock has been on a tear on reports that Apple might acquire Tesla.

The stock took a beating in October and November last year after company missed analyst estimates and after three Model S cars were involved in fires. Tesla is still looking into the fire in Toronto earlier this month.

Here’s a look at Tesla’s one-year chart:

