Here comes GDP ...

The third estimate for fourth quarter GDP is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for growth in the final quarter of last year to be revised up slightly, to 2.4% from a prior reading of 2.2%.

The report will also give us readings on personal consumption, with consumption expected to rise 4.4% while core PCE, a measure of inflation, is expected to rise 1.1%.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

