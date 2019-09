This won’t move the markets a whole lot today.



Q4 GDP was revised to 5.9%, compared to initial readings of 5.7%, and basically right in line with what economists were expecting.

The good news is that there was no shock downward revision.

Markets are roughly around the flat line with an hour to go until the market opens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.