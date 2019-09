Maybe Obama needs to hurry up and change his 3.2% growth assumptions for next year. After a first reading of 3.8%, one that was inflated by inventory, Q4 GDP estimates now indicate a decline of 6.2%



Anyway, between Citi and the rest it’s looking like an ugly day, with pre-market indices down around 2%.

