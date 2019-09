Bad, but not as bad as some had worried. Various analysts had called for a range of -3% to -7%.



Futures are ticking up a bit on the news, although who knows what it means. Q4 wasn’t that bad, or Q4 is nowhere close to the ultimate bottom?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.