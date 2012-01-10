Here's A Different Way Of Looking At The Earnings Season Calendar

This may or may not be of any use to you.



But if you’re crazy about earnings season and you love charts, this may be interesting and useful for planning.

Bespoke Investment Group has created a bar graph showing the number of earnings announcements scheduled for each day during earnings season. Combine that with our weekly guide to earnings, and you really have something. Sort of.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

