Starbucks Is Falling After Earnings

Starbucks reported

Q4 earnings of $US0.63 per share, beating expectations for $US0.60 per share.

The company reported earnings of $US3.8 billion, just shy of expectations for $US3.81 billion.

Global comp store sales were up 7%.

There was 8% comp sales growth* in the Americas and the U.S.

Same store sales in China were up 8%, though this was below expectations for a 9.1% gain.

“The fourth quarter of fiscal 2013 capped off by far the best year in Starbucks 42-year-history,” said Howard Schultz, Ceo of Starbucks in a press release.

Starbucks also declared a cash dividend of $US0.26 per share.

For FY 2013, net revenue was up 12% to $US14.9 billion. Global comp sales were up 7%.

There was 7% growth in comp store sales in the Americas, driven by 8% comp growth in the U.S. Meanwhile, China/Asia Pacific saw 9% comp growth.

The stock was up 1.3% ahead of the release. But was down as much as 3.0% after hours.

“Transaction growth at each of Starbucks regions slowed on a sequential basis,” Brian Sozzi CEO and chief equities strategist at Belus Capital Advisors told Business Insider in an email.

“While this underscores Starbucks’ need to drive constant product innovation across dayparts (which drives traffic and higher tickets), the traffic moderation is not something you want to see from a company that has been valued the way it has by the market over the past three months. Key question: Does the company need to drive a greater number of promotions off of prices that were recently raised?”

Here’s a quick look, from Sozzi:

* The article was corrected to reflect 8% comp-sales growth in the U.S. in Q4 2013.

