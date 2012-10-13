CHART: The PC Market Is Still Sputtering

There was no shot in the arm for the moribund PC market in Q3 2012. It remained lackluster, as it has been since tablets began eating away at PC’s market share with the introduction of the iPad in 2010. Observers had hoped for a pickup from back-to-school sales. And PC shipments did perk up some compared to Q2. However, the gains didn’t stave off significant drop-offs in manufacturers’ shipments compared to the same quarter a year ago. On that measure, shipments were down 16% at HP, 14% at Dell, and 10% at Acer. Among the top four, only Lenovo managed to boost shipments.



Manufacturers may have high hopes for Windows 8 driving sales this holiday season, but mixed reviews for Windows 8 don’t bode well for PCs shipping with the software beginning in late October. One risk is that enterprise clients won’t take to the new OS. Also, the global economy seems locked in a sluggish cycle.

As in the past, our chart averages IDC and Gartner’s estimates. (We don’t break out Apple here because it’s included here in the “Other” category, which lumps in manufacturers outside of the top four.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.