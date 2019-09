Personal consumption was up 2.6% in the third quarter, an acceleration from 2.2% last quarter.



We noted yesterday that that would be a major number to watch.

And you want to see a drag on the economy? “Real residential fixed investment decreased 29.1 per cent.“

For more details, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.