Yikes! Motorola Shipped Just 100,000 Xoom Tablets Last Quarter

Motorola Mobility just announced its Q3 earnings, where it gave shipment numbers for its mobile devices.Most notably, it only shipped 100,000 Xoom tablets during the quarter. (That’s shipped not sold.)



The Xoom recently got a price cut to $400, but that was after Q3 ended. We won’t know until early next year if the price cut helped push more Xooms out the door.

As a comparison, Apple announced it sold 11.1 million iPads during Q3.

After months of delays, Motorola also began upgrading Xooms to work with Verizon’s LTE network. The process requires Xoom owners to send their tablets away for the upgrade though.

Motorola is also expected to announce the Xoom’s successor very soon. A bunch of leaked photos have already started circling tech blogs showing a thinner device with cut off corners like the Droid Razr’s.

