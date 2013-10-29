Apple Had Blowout iPhone Sales Of 33.8 Million Last Quarter, 14.1 Million iPads Sold Too

Apple’s earnings for the third quarter of 2013 are out!

The two numbers everyone likes to look at are the iPhone and iPad sales for the quarter.

iPad sales are especially interesting this quarter since growth has slowed in that portion of the business over the last year.

That said, here are the numbers:

33.8 million iPhones sold. Analysts expected 31 million.

14.1 million iPads sold. Analysts expected 14.5 million.

These numbers reflect some sales of the new iPhone 5S and 5C, but do not include Apple’s new iPads. The new iPad Air won’t go on sale until November 1.

You can follow our complete coverage of Apple’s earnings right here.

