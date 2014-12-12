US Household Net Worth Declined By $140.9 Billion In The Third Quarter

Household net worth declined by $US140.9 billion in the third quarter.

According to the Federal Reserve’s latest Z.1 Financial Accounts of the US report — formerly known as the flow of funds report — household net worth fell by 0.2% from the previous quarter.

Here are the highlights from the Fed’s report:

The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities fell by $US700 billion.

Domestic nonfinancial debt outstanding totaled $US40.9 trillion and grew at an annualized pace of 4.4%.

Household debt rose at an annual rate of 2.7% in the third quarter.

Nonfinancial business debt rose at a rate of 5.2% in the third quarter.

State and local government debt declined at an annualized rate of 2.8% in the third quarter after rising 1.2% in the second quarter.

Federal government debt rose at a pace of 7.2% in the third quarter, up from a 2.5% rate in the second quarter.

You can read the Fed’s full report here »

