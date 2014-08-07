Green Mountain Slips After Earnings

Green Mountain reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $US0.99 per share, on revenue of $US1.02 billion.

This tops earnings expectations for $US0.89 per share, though revenue fell short of the Street’s $US1.05 billion estimate.

Shares of Keurig were down 3% in after hours trader after the company’s Q4 adjusted EPS outlook came in at $US0.68-$0.75 per share, lower than estimates for $US0.86 per share.

For the full-year, Keurig expects adjusted earnings of $US3.71-$3.78, better than its previous view of $US3.63-$3.73. this is also better than expectations for $US3.78.

“Our solid year-over-year brewer shipment growth of 13% and our 15% unit growth in portion packs is indicative of the continued expansion of the Keurig system across the U.S. and Canada,” Brian Kelley, Keurig’s President and CEO said in a press release.

“We also are excited about the imminent launch of our new Keurig 2.0 hot platform; the addition of formerly unlicensed and new brands to the Keurig hot beverage system during the quarter; and, our progress on the new Keurig Cold beverage system.”

