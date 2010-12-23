Final Measure Of Q3 GDP Misses Estimates

The number: 2.6% is a bit lower than expectations of 2.7%.
That’s higher than the previous revisions, but again, thanks to slightly weak spending numbers that’s weaker than expected.
But again, we’re talking about a quarter that ended in September.
Background: Kind of a snooze at this point, because it’s the third revision of a quarter that ended months ago, but analysts are looking for the third revision of GDP to come in at 2.7%. That’s a bit up from 2.5% in the November revision.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.