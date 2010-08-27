Forget The Q2 GDP Revision -- It's The Q3 Number That Everyone's Really Scared About Now

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

OK, don’t actually forget about the Q2 GDP revision. We’re going to be reporting it at the bottom of the hour, and it’s an important number.But it’s also old news. And by the time the next revision to Q2 GDP rolls around, it will be really old news.



We’re in Q3 right now, and the question is: how ugly will it be?

Roubini recently came out and said it will be closer to 0% than 1%. David Rosenberg believes we’ll actually get a negative print. JPMorgan also doubts the number will hit 1%. Deutsche Bank, which has been on the very bullish end of the street recently lowered its estimate to 2%.

Anyway, just something to be aware of. Now, grab your popcorn breakfast now for Q2 revisions.

