Here's A Quick Preview Of The Big GDP Report At 8:30

The advance estimate of Q3 GDP is out at 8:30 AM ET.Here are the consensus estimates, via MNI:



According to a survey of economists by Market News International,GDP is expected to increase 2.1%, after a finalised 1.7% increase in the second quarter.

Keys to the expected improvement are strong quarterly figures for personal spending and business investment. Personal spending rose 0.4% in both July and August, while business investment rose 1.1% in July and 0.6% in August.

Of course, expectations are all over the map. Goldman is definitely lower than the consensus.

And in August, Nouriel Roubini said GDP would come in sub-1%, and probably closer to 0%. We’re not sure if he still stands by that.

