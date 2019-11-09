Here are the 5 biggest winners and losers of earnings season

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Third-quarter earnings seasons is almost wrapped up, with the vast majority of S&P 500 companies have reported as of the beginning of November, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Earnings results are pointing to an overall 2% bottom-line beat for quarter, BAML’s analysts wrote in note to clients on November 3.

Here are five of the biggest winners and losers from the third-quarter earnings season.

“While still below peak levels, corporate margins have remained resilient despite tariffs and wage inflation,” the firm wrote in a note to clients on November 3.

Investors and analysts have likely been looking for signs of a slowing economy in the form of pressured earnings as uncertainty around the US-China trade war and global growth concerns persisted throughout the quarter.

UBS expects an earnings recession could be on the horizon amid a cloudy macroeconomic backdrop. The firm wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday that the year-over-year growth rate for S&P 500 forward earnings has fallen to less than 1%, from 23% about 14 months ago.

Markets Insider compiled a list of companies that posted strong single-day share gains following their earning’s releases, in addition to stocks that plunged after disappointing results.

Here are five of the biggest winners and losers from the third-quarter earnings season. Each group is listed in increasing order of single-day stock move:

Winner #5: Netflix

Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Single-day stock move: 11%

Key numbers from Netflix third-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $US5.244 billion, compared to $US5.248 billion expected by analysts

$US5.244 billion, compared to $US5.248 billion expected by analysts Earnings per shares: $US1.47, versus $US1.04 forecasted by analysts

$US1.47, versus $US1.04 forecasted by analysts Net income: $US665 million, compared to $US573.75 million estimated by analysts

$US665 million, compared to $US573.75 million estimated by analysts Net international subscriber additions: 6.26 million, compared to 6 million estimated by analysts

6.26 million, compared to 6 million estimated by analysts Net subscriber additions: 6.8 million, compared to the range of 6.8 million to 7 million expected by Wall Street

Winner #4: Kraft Heinz

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Ticker: KHC

Single-day stock move: 11.8%

Key numbers from Kraft Heinz’s third-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $US6.08 billion, versus the $US6.13 billion estimate

$US6.08 billion, versus the $US6.13 billion estimate Adjusted earnings per share: 69 cents, versus the 53 cents estimate

Winner #3: General Electric

AP Images / Richard Drew

Ticker: GE

Single-day stock move: 14%

Key numbers from General Electric third-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $US23.36 billion reported versus $US28.77 billion (expected)

$US23.36 billion reported versus $US28.77 billion (expected) Earnings per share: 15 cents reported versus 12 cents (expected)

Winner #2: Spotify

AP Photo/Richard Drew

Ticker: SPOT

Single-day stock move: 19%

Key numbers from Spotify third-quarter earnings:

Revenue: 1.73 billion euros, versus the 1.72 billion euro estimate

1.73 billion euros, versus the 1.72 billion euro estimate Adjusted earnings per share: 0.36 euros, versus the -0.182 euro estimate

0.36 euros, versus the -0.182 euro estimate Operating profit: 54 million euros, versus the -23.5 million euro estimate

54 million euros, versus the -23.5 million euro estimate Monthly active users: 248 million, versus the 243.4 million estimate

Winner #1: Tesla

Zhang Peng / Getty Images

Ticker: TSLA

Single-day stock move: 20%

Key numbers from Tesla third-quarter earnings:

Earnings per share: $US1.86, versus the -$US0.24 estimate

$US1.86, versus the -$US0.24 estimate Revenue: $US6.30 billion, versus the $US6.45 billion estimate

$US6.30 billion, versus the $US6.45 billion estimate Gross margin: 18.9%, versus the 17.7% estimate

18.9%, versus the 17.7% estimate Q3 vehicle deliveries: 97,000, versus an estimated 95,000 to 100,000

Loser #5: McDonald’s

Ticker: MCD

Single-day stock move: (-4%)

Key numbers from McDonald’s third-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $US5.43 billion, compared to $US5.48 billion expected by analysts

$US5.43 billion, compared to $US5.48 billion expected by analysts Earnings per share: $US2.11, versus $US2.21 estimated by analysts

$US2.11, versus $US2.21 estimated by analysts Net income: $US1.61 billion, versus $US1.69 billion forecasted by analysts

Loser #4: Uber

Johannes Eisele/Contributor/Getty

Ticker: UBER

Single-day stock move: (-7.4%)

Key numbers from Uber third-quarter earnings:

Earnings : -68 cents per share versus -63 cents per share (expected)

: -68 cents per share versus -63 cents per share (expected) Revenue : $US3.8 billion versus $US3.4 billion (expected)

: $US3.8 billion versus $US3.4 billion (expected) Net income: -$US1.1 billion, in line with expectations

Loser #3: Shake Shack

John Locher/AP

Ticker: SHAK

Single-day stock move: (-19%)

Key numbers from Shake Shack third-quarter earnings:

Earnings per share: $US0.26, adjusted, versus $US0.20 (expected)

$US0.26, adjusted, versus $US0.20 (expected) Revenue: $US157.8 million, versus $US157.9 million (expected)

$US157.8 million, versus $US157.9 million (expected) Same-store sales growth: 2%, versus 2.9% (expected)

Loser #2: Pinterest

Reuters

Ticker: PINS

Single-day stock move: (-24%)

Key numbers from Pinterest’s third-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $US279.7 million reported versus $US282.1 million (expected)

$US279.7 million reported versus $US282.1 million (expected) Earnings per share: 1 cent, excluding some items, reported, versus -4 cents (expected)

Loser #1: GrubHub

Ticker: GRUB

Single-day stock move: (-40%)

Key numbers from GrubHub’s third-quarter earnings:

Revenue: $US322 million reported versus $US330 million (expected)

$US322 million reported versus $US330 million (expected) Earnings per share: 27 cents reported versus 27 cents (expected)

