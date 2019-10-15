These 12 stocks are likely to smash earnings forecasts for the 9th quarter in a row, one Wall Street firm says

Sentiment towards specific stocks is going to matter more than usual during third-quarter earnings season as economic and geopolitical uncertainties mount, according to BTIG.

Companies with (1) positive consensus earnings forecasts and (2) a history of beating estimates in previous quarters are likely to outperform the market, the firm said.

Here are 12 stocks that are likely to crush earnings estimates for the ninth quarter in a row, according to BTIG.

Earnings season is right around the corner, and investor sentiment is going to matter more than usual this year, according to BTIG.

With investors digesting a growing slate of geopolitical and economic uncertainties including Brexit and the US-China trade war, a major focus of the upcoming earnings season is likely to be past performance, the firm said.

“Companies where consensus forecasts positive YoY EPS growth for 3Q2019 and who have beaten on both EPS and Revenues in each of the last 8 quarters, “Positivity Performers,” could outperform into and through their (historically better-than-expected) report dates,” BTIG analysts said in a note to clients on Monday.

The firm also said companies with consensus forecasts for negative earnings-per-share growth and three or more misses in last eight quarters are likely to underperform into and through their report dates.

Here are 12 stocks that are likely to post better-than-expected earnings for the ninth quarter in a row, according to BTIG. They’re ranked in increasing order or projected EPS growth.

12. Danaher

Markets Insider DHR stock

Ticker:

DHR

Sector: Healthcare

Next report date: October 24, 2019

Est. year-over-year EPS growth: 4.5%

Source: BTIG

11. United Technologies

REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Ticker:

UTX

Sector: Industrials

Next report date: October 22, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 5.4%

Source: BTIG

10. Ralph Lauren

Mary Hanbury

Ticker:

RL

Sector: Consumer discretionary

Next report date: November 7, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 5.8%

Source: BTIG

9. Cisco Systems

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Kairos Society

Ticker:

CSCO

Sector: Information technology

Next report date: November 13, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 7.9%

Source: BTIG

8. Salesforce

Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Ticker:

CRM

Sector: Information technology

Next report date: November 27, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 8%

Source: BTIG

7. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Markets Insider TMO Stock

Ticker:

TMO

Sector: Healthcare

Next report date: October 23, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 9.4%

Source: BTIG

6. IQVIA Holdings

Markets Insider IQV stock

Ticker:

IQV

Sector: Healthcare

Next report date: October 22, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 9.6%

Source: BTIG

5. Mastercard

Reuters Mastercard

Ticker:

MA

Sector: Information technology

Next report date: October 29, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 13.3%

Source: BTIG

4. Estee Lauder

AP

Ticker:

EL

Sector: Consumer staples

Next report date: October 31, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 13.4%

Source: BTIG

3. Arista Networks

NYSE

Ticker: ANET

Sector: Information technology

Next report date: October 31, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 14.1%

Source: BTIG

2. Fortinet

Markets Insider

Ticker: FTNT

Sector: Information technology

Next report date: October 31, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 14.5%

Source: BTIG

1. United Rentals

Reuters

Ticker:

URI

Sector: Industrials

Next report date: October 16, 2019

Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 18.5%

Source: BTIG

