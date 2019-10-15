These 12 stocks are likely to smash earnings forecasts for the 9th quarter in a row, one Wall Street firm says

- Sentiment towards specific stocks is going to matter more than usual during third-quarter earnings season as economic and geopolitical uncertainties mount, according to BTIG.
- Companies with (1) positive consensus earnings forecasts and (2) a history of beating estimates in previous quarters are likely to outperform the market, the firm said.
- Here are 12 stocks that are likely to crush earnings estimates for the ninth quarter in a row, according to BTIG.
Earnings season is right around the corner, and investor sentiment is going to matter more than usual this year, according to BTIG.
With investors digesting a growing slate of geopolitical and economic uncertainties including Brexit and the US-China trade war, a major focus of the upcoming earnings season is likely to be past performance, the firm said.
“Companies where consensus forecasts positive YoY EPS growth for 3Q2019 and who have beaten on both EPS and Revenues in each of the last 8 quarters, “Positivity Performers,” could outperform into and through their (historically better-than-expected) report dates,” BTIG analysts said in a note to clients on Monday.
The firm also said companies with consensus forecasts for negative earnings-per-share growth and three or more misses in last eight quarters are likely to underperform into and through their report dates.
Here are 12 stocks that are likely to post better-than-expected earnings for the ninth quarter in a row, according to BTIG. They’re ranked in increasing order or projected EPS growth.
12. Danaher
Ticker:
DHR
Sector: Healthcare
Next report date: October 24, 2019
Est. year-over-year EPS growth: 4.5%
Source: BTIG
11. United Technologies
Ticker:
UTX
Sector: Industrials
Next report date: October 22, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 5.4%
Source: BTIG
10. Ralph Lauren
Ticker:
RL
Sector: Consumer discretionary
Next report date: November 7, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 5.8%
Source: BTIG
9. Cisco Systems
Ticker:
CSCO
Sector: Information technology
Next report date: November 13, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 7.9%
Source: BTIG
8. Salesforce
Ticker:
CRM
Sector: Information technology
Next report date: November 27, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 8%
Source: BTIG
7. Thermo Fisher Scientific
Ticker:
TMO
Sector: Healthcare
Next report date: October 23, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 9.4%
Source: BTIG
6. IQVIA Holdings
Ticker:
IQV
Sector: Healthcare
Next report date: October 22, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 9.6%
Source: BTIG
5. Mastercard
Ticker:
MA
Sector: Information technology
Next report date: October 29, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 13.3%
Source: BTIG
4. Estee Lauder
Ticker:
EL
Sector: Consumer staples
Next report date: October 31, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 13.4%
Source: BTIG
3. Arista Networks
Ticker: ANET
Sector: Information technology
Next report date: October 31, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 14.1%
Source: BTIG
2. Fortinet
Ticker: FTNT
Sector: Information technology
Next report date: October 31, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 14.5%
Source: BTIG
1. United Rentals
Ticker:
URI
Sector: Industrials
Next report date: October 16, 2019
Est. year-over-year earnings growth: 18.5%
Source: BTIG
