The US Is Now Adding 362% More Solar Per Quarter Than It Was Three Years Ago

The U.S. installed 832 megawatts-worth of photovoltaic capacity in Q2 2013, according to the latest data from GTM Research.

That’s 362% more than Q2 2010, when the U.S. installed just 180 megawatts.

Here’s the chart:

The boom in California has been so forceful that the state’s two principal utilities have stopped accepting applications looking to take advantage of the California Solar Initiative rebate program.

Meanwhile, the average price also keeps coming down, and now stands at about $US3, versus $US5 two years ago (though the range remains relatively wide):

As Bloomberg’s Justin Doom reported this week, solar panels are the new granite countertops.

