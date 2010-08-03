Q2 Newspaper Sales: Less Bad But Not Good

Advertising sales for most newspaper publishers were less bad in the second quarter of this year than they were in the first three months.



But less bad is not the same as good – and the outlook for the remainder of the year is decidedly murky.

Based on the performance reported to date by the publicly traded publishing companies, it appears that sales for the industry on average will be down about 7% to 8% in the second quarter, making for the least-bad sales spell since the fall of 2007.

Read more at Reflections of a Newsosaur >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.