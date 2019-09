Photo: AP

It’s now less than 4 hours until the US Q2 GDP revision comes out, but the pre-show just happened in the UK. Q2 GDP was actually revised up!According to Forexlive it went from +1.6% annual to +1.7% annual.



Not bad.

To put things into perspective, analysts here are looking for 1.4% growth, revised down from 2.4%.

