GDP GROWTH REVISED UP TO 4.6%

U.S. Air Force A member of the Air Force Special Operations Command’s, Special Tactics Training Squadron strains while lifting weights during a strength and conditioning session at Hurlburt Field, Florida.

GDP in the second quarter grew at a 4.6% pace.

This is according to the third estimate from the BEA, which revised growth up to 4.2% in late August.

Expectations were for the report to show GDP grew at a 4.6% annualized rate in the second quarter.

In a note ahead of the report, Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macroeconomics said, “We look for growth to be revised up to 4.6% from 4.2% on the back of better retail sales and net foreign trade numbers.”

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.