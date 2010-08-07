The 60-Second Guide To What Happened During Q2 Earnings Season

Photo: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley analyst Jason Todd has put together an excellent packet that offers a great 10,000-foot view on what happened during this earnings (which is just about over).The following charts give a good sense of who hit their numbers (utilities), who missed (financials), and who exceeded (consumer cyclicals), and what the market reactions were.
Definitely worth 60 seconds of your times.
Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet
