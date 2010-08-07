The 60-Second Guide To What Happened During Q2 Earnings Season

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Jason Todd has put together an excellent packet that offers a great 10,000-foot view on what happened during this earnings (which is just about over).The following charts give a good sense of who hit their numbers (utilities), who missed (financials), and who exceeded (consumer cyclicals), and what the market reactions were.



Definitely worth 60 seconds of your times.

Cyclicals led the way on earnings. Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet

And IT and consumer discretionaries did awesome on the topline. Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Materials and energy have seen the biggest forward downward revisions. Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Some too nthe revenue side. Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Value stocks have performed better, post-reports Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Surprisingly, domestic exposure has been good. Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Mega-caps have also done the best Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Overall, it's been a great season for bets. Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Another perspective on how good it was: 3rd best of all time. Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet Here's who has reported so far Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet And here's what's left Source: Morgan Stanley 2Q10 Earnings Season Summary & Weekly S&P Earnings Packet

