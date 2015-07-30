Here's how every part of the US economy did in the second quarter

The United States gross domestic product report showed the US economy expanded by an estimated 2.3% in the second quarter of this year.
GDP comes from a bunch of different sources: personal consumption of goods and services, private investment, imports and exports, and expenditures by governments.
For a bigger picture of how we got there, here’s a breakdown of how each of those components added to, or subtracted from, the overall GDP change:
