Here's how every part of the US economy did in the second quarter

The United States gross domestic product report showed the US economy expanded by an estimated 2.3% in the second quarter of this year.

GDP comes from a bunch of different sources: personal consumption of goods and services, private investment, imports and exports, and expenditures by governments.

For a bigger picture of how we got there, here’s a breakdown of how each of those components added to, or subtracted from, the overall GDP change:

NOW WATCH: 11 icons of American pop culture who are actually Canadian



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.