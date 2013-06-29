Here's What Happened In The Global Financial Markets In Q2

Matthew Boesler

The second quarter was pretty busy for traders in most markets.

The chart below shows the scoreboard across major asset classes around the globe.

Despite a ~ 20% crash from its May 22 peak, technically putting it into a bear market, the Japanese Nikkei 225 was still one of the best performers in major global markets in the second quarter, returning 11%.

On the other end of the spectrum, 10-year U.S. Treasury notes lost 8% of their value – a big move that has sparked fears of a global central bank regime shift toward less monetary accommodation and therefore, less financial market liquidity.

The losses in Treasuries also sparked a rout in emerging markets – EM sovereign debt, proxied by JPMorgan’s Emerging Market Bond Index – fell 6%, while EM stocks – proxied by MSCI’s EM index – fell 11%.

The worst performer, of course, was gold. The once-loved precious metal lost a whopping 23% in the second quarter as it fell out of favour with investors.

Business Insider/Matthew Boesler, data from Bloomberg

