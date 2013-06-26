HERE COMES US GDP...

Heads up! We are minutes away from the release of the third and final estimate for first-quarter U.S. GDP growth, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict the report will confirm that GDP grew at a 2.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, in line with previous estimates and consensus expectations. Personal consumption growth is expected to match previous estimates as well at 3.4% annualized.

UBS economists have a contrarian call: they think the headline number will slip to 2.1% annualized in today’s release.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.