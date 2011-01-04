What To Expect In 2011

No surprise here: The markets begin 2011 on a high note, with futures forecasting strong gains for the first day of trading.



This should be no surprise — fund managers who wanted the losers off of their books are sitting with a bit of cash, and it gets put to work the first opportunity.

The Positives: Looking forward into this year, I see no reason why the rally should not continue into the first quarter of 2011. Markets are over bought, but can remain that way — persistently overbought — for quite some time. For understandable reasons, the public has been MIA since the March lows, and may get taunted in if the markets keep rising. Profits are strong, the economy is improving albeit grudgingly, and the 3rd year of a the Presidential cycle tends to put a powerful tailwind behind equities.Companies are sitting on tons of cash, and we should see increased M&A activity and IPOs. I also expect to see additional CapEx spending and even some more hiring along the way.