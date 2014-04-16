Chinese Q1 GDP Beats Expectations, Rising 7.4%

China’s Q1 GDP beat expectations rising 7.4% year-over-year.

Economists polled by Bloomberg were looking for Q1 GDP to rise 7.3%, down from 7.7% the previous quarter.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, Q1 GDP is expected to rise 1.5%, compared with 1.8% in Q4 2013.

Of course that isn’t the only economic indicator out this evening. We have three other data points to watch for:

Retail sales – Economists are looking for retail sales to rise 12.1% YoY, and year-to-date (Ytd) retail sales to rise 11.9%.

– Economists are looking for retail sales to rise 12.1% YoY, and year-to-date (Ytd) retail sales to rise 11.9%. Fixed asset investment (FAI) – Economists project industrial production will climbed 9% YoY, while Ytd the number will be up 8.8%.

– Economists project industrial production will climbed 9% YoY, while Ytd the number will be up 8.8%. Industrial production – Ytd FAI is expected to rise 18%.

The disappointing trade data and the continued decline in producer prices has everyone expecting the latest batch of data will confirm an economic slowdown.

