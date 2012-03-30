Asian Markets Had An Amazing First Quarter... Except For One Country

Q1 for Asia is in the books!



It was an amazing quarter for much of the region (just as it has been for regions all around the world) and Japan in particular had its best Q1 in 24 years!

Other big markets also did well, but there was one biggie that didn’t do so hot: China.

Year to Date the Shanghai composite gained a pathetic 2.4% amid fears of a hard landing.

Here’s a look at The Nikkei vs. The Shanghai Composite through Q1.

Photo: Bloomberg

