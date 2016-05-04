Here were the winners and losers in this quarter's tech earnings

The latest crop of tech earnings is done, and Q1 2016 was a mixed bag.

This chart from Statista shows the next-day stock price movements for eight prominent tech companies. Amazon and Facebook continue their dominant marches, LinkedIn recovered slightly from their last disastrous quarter, but most of the other biggies had tough quarters.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

