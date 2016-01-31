You've probably been using Q-Tips wrong your whole life

Many people use Q-Tips brand cotton swabs as tool to remove excess ear wax from inside the ear canal, but the Q-Tips box clearly says that the swabs should not be used for this purpose.

This warning has been ignored for decades and people continue to stick Q-Tips in their ears to remove ear wax. Unbeknownst to them, they could actually be exacerbating the problem.

