NYU Otologist Erich Voigt explains the proper way to clean wax out of your ears. Many people think cotton buds can help keep ears clean, but this isn’t the case. Learn how cotton buds are making things worse and how you should actually be cleaning your ears.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.