Jake Angeli, the 'Q Shaman,' had his first hearing after being detained, and his mum complained that he 'gets very sick if he doesn't eat organic food'

Win McNamee/ Getty Images Rioters interact with Capitol Police inside the US Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, Jake Angeli, a far-right Arizona conspiracy theorist known as the ‘Q Shaman,’ stormed the Capitol with hundreds of others, and took photos at the Senate dais.

On Saturday, the Department of Justice announced that Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, was in federal custody and being charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and illegally being in the Capitol.

At Angeli’s federal hearing, Angeli’s mother, Martha Chansley, said that Angeli hadn’t eaten in custody, since Friday. “He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food,” she said. “He needs to eat.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jake Angeli, the bare-chested Phoenix man documented at the centre of the January 6, Capitol riots, had his first federal hearing on Monday after turning himself in to the FBI, according to the Arizona Republic.

Last Wednesday, Angeli, 33, was captured in photos and videos in the Capitol riot with hundreds of others, taking photos at the Senate dais and walking through the building with a megaphone. He was pictured wearing a fur hat, bull horns, and red, white, and blue face paint. The riot left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.

The Department of Justice announced on Saturday that Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, was in federal custody and being charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and illegally being on restricted spaces within the Capitol grounds.

Due to the pandemic, Angeli’s first hearing was over the telephone and Judge Deborah Fine ordered him held until January 15, as she determines whether he will face charges in Washington, DC, while in custody or not.

At the hearing, Angeli’s public defender Gerald Williams told Fine that Angeli had not eaten since his arrest, stating that he had a restricted diet but unsure of whether it was for religious reasons.

“Mr. Chansley needs to eat,” Fine said.

Outside the courthouse, Angeli’s mother, Martha Chansley, offered more information as to why Angeli hadn’t eaten in custody.

“He gets very sick if he doesn’t eat organic food,” she said. “He needs to eat.”

Chansley told ABC15 last week that she was unapologetic about her son’s role in the violent insurrection.

On Monday evening, David Gonzales, US Marshal for the District of Arizona, told local news station KNXV that, “We will abide by the judge’s order,” and Angeli will be provided food in line with his diet of organic food. (In August, CNN reported that Muslim immigrant detainees at the Krome detention centre in Miami were forced to choose between eating pork, which is not allowed in Islam, or eating expired or rotten Halal meals.)

In the immediate aftermath of the riots, Angeli told NBC News that he felt he had done nothing wrong.

“I walked through an open door, dude,” Angeli said on Thursday, the day he said he was returning to Arizona.

Angeli has for years been embedded with QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory claiming, with no evidence, that Trump is fighting a “deep-state cabal” of pedophiles and human traffickers. People associated with the QAnon conspiracy theories have been prominent at nationwide “Stop the Steal” protests since President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and rioters at the Capitol were seen donning Q memorabilia.

Gonzalez told the Arizona Republic that Angeli would be facing charges that would keep him locked up for “years and years.”

Expanded Coverage Module: Capitol-Siege-Module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.