Watch zoo visitors in the Philippines get a massage by 4 enormous pythons

Visitors to Cebu City Zoo in the Philippines can get a free massage treatment from four giant Burmese pythons, which weigh a combined 550 lbs and can be over 16 feet long. Each python is fed ten or more chickens prior to each massage to curb their appetite.

The snakes slowly move across human limbs for 10 to 15 minutes under the watchful eye of zoo keepers. The slithering motion is said to be therapeutic and calming, while the flickering of the python’s tongue can mimic a tickling sensation on skin.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

