The Guy Who Backstabbed You At Work Could Be A Psychopath

Not friends. Not even a little bit.

The more we dig into the elements that make someone capable of committing white collar crimes, the more sick those crimes seem.(And the more paranoid we are about seeing those elements all over the place, but that’s another story, of course).



Take the workplace for instance. According to CNBC, that guy who backstabbed you by throwing you under the bus during a meeting, or who stole your sandwich out of the communal fridge (you know who you are!) could be a psychopath.

See, the salient quality in all psychopaths is that they’re selfish, lack empathy, and feel more fulfilled and intelligent when they get one over on people. Former FBI agent Gregg McCrary told CNBC that they’re incapable of having real relationships with people and are likely to lead double lives.

That means, no matter how many beers they buy you at Happy Hour, they’re not your friend. Period.

From CNBC:

“A psychopath’s approach to life is all about manipulation,” McCrary said. “They make great natural psychologists. They read people well and look at them and businesses as being there to serve their needs. They’re always assessing, “How can this particular job or person meet my needs? How can I exploit them?'” McCrary said.

Apparently, experts say that about 1% of Americans (3 million) are psychopaths.

So watch your back.

