PHOTOS: A Rare Glimpse Into Daily Life In The Capital Of North Korea

Photo: Charlie Crane/Koryo Tours

North Korea is one of the most secretive countries in the world.Most images of life in this state that are released in the mainstream media display military exercises and grandiose parades.



British photographer Charlie Crane traveled to Pyongyang, the capital city, and obtained permission to photograph daily life in North Korea.

Despite being chaperoned by a guide, Crane was allowed to photograph passers-by during their daily routine — a rare glimpse into the lives of ordinary North Koreans.

Crane says that the people living in this reclusive country are especially proud of the machinery manufactured in the state (watch out for the photo of a woman posing in front of a digger), and their buildings (the guide was especially excited about the shopping centres and sports arenas Crane photographed.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.