Kim Jong-Un Is John Bender In 'The Breakfast Club'—With Nukes

Photo: AP

It appears North Korea may have detonated a nuclear device last night.It’s not as though Pyongyang didn’t warn us, and pull off a nifty rocket launch back in December.



Just weeks after accepting a new round of sanctions, Pyongyang redoubled its commitment to perform a third and “higher-level” nuclear test.”

Lest there be any mistake, or nuclear confusion, DPRK’s new leader Kim Jong-Un made sure to clarify the latest test would “target” the U.S.

If the 4.9 level seismic disturbance originating in a tectonically placid region of North Korea last night is in fact the promised detonation, it’s time for a bit of reflection.

A 4.9 inspiring blast on the Richter is nothing to sneeze at, but then it’s not exactly mad scientist scale weaponry either. The Soviet Union voluntary banned all nuclear tests registering 4.75 and below in 1960 and make no mistake, the Soviet’s made a punchy nuke even back in the day.

But if Pyongyang thinks the distance between its long-range rocket launch and its possible nuclear test are more than graceful scheduling, it’s sadly mistaken. A big boom and a successful rocket launch do not a nuclear missile make.

But maybe it doesn’t really need to. With the region girding up for potential disputes in the South and East China Seas, perhaps Pyongyang just wants to cause enough of a ruckus to be placated. It’s list of dwindling necessities is as long as it is diverse, and any assistance would be a mercy.

It could work, because in the Pacific Rim, Pyongyang’s bellicose mini-triumph registered tremors far greater than 4.9 on the Richter scale.

After imploring the North to hold off on the test, China will be forced to formally respond. Beijing has its plate full taking on Tokyo and pursuing China’s claim upon a small string of Islands in the East China Sea. Taiwan also has a hankering for the island’s, but how could Beijing focus on that when it has Pyongyang clamoring for attention like a slighted youth?

Perhaps it’s not too much too imagine that if some uniquely spoiled folks tired of not getting the attention they demanded, they might use a little atom splitting in lieu of stomping their feet and screaming for all they’re worth? When it’s the gang in North Korea, maybe it’s more likely than not.

Pyongyang’s rulers and Kim Jong-Un perhaps in particular are a bit like Judd Nelson’s character in “Breakfast Club,” John Bender, taking a futile stand against principal Richard Vernon (the U.S.):

The atomic test goes off without a hitch …

Richard Vernon/The U.S.: What was that?

John Bender/North Korea: Eat … My … Shorts.

Vernon/U.S.: You just bought yourself another Saturday.

Bender/North Korea: Ooh, I’m crushed.

Vernon/U.S.: You just bought one more.

Bender/North Korea: Well I’m free the Saturday after that. Beyond that, I’m going to have to check my calendar.

Vernon/U.S.: Good, cause it’s going to be filled. We’ll keep going. You want another one? Just say the word say it. Instead of going to prison you’ll come here. Are you through?

Bender/North Korea: No.

Vernon/U.S.: I’m doing society a favour.

Bender/North Korea: So?

Vernon/U.S.: That’s another one right now! I’ve got you for the rest of your natural born life if you don’t watch your step. You want another one?

Bender/North Korea: Yes.

Vernon/U.S.: You got it! You got another one right there! That’s another one pal!

Claire Standish/Russia: Cut it out! I “decisively condemn” this!

Vernon/U.S.: You through?

Bender/North Korea: Not even close bud!

Vernon/U.S.: Good! You got one more right there!

Bender/North Korea: You really think I give a shit?

Vernon/U.S.: Another! You through?

John Bender: How many is that?

Vernon/U.S.: Now it’s eight.

That’s the last time, Bender. That’s the last time you ever make me look bad in front of those kids, you hear me?

I call for “further swift and credible action by the international community!“

How many is that for Pyongyang, and what’s left? Even John Bender knew detention, or sanctions, held only so much power. What now as Chinese ships paint the Japanese Navy with fire-control radar and South Korean ground troops in the DMZ have standing orders to return fire all day long?

Pyongyang created a muffled explosion it wants the world to believe was a nuclear test. Ok, so what is the world going to do about it?

Is anyone over there asking what comes next or are they mindlessly racking up detention days like its 1985?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.