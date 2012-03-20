Europe's First 'North Korea-Themed' Restaurant Has Finally Opened

Photo: wikimedia commons

Europe has reportedly got its own North Korean themed restaurant, AFP reports.Pyongyang sits in a quiet suburb of Amsterdam, and if you make the trip you can buy yourself a 9 course meals of traditional North Koren food.



The restaurant opened last Friday, and its website describes the calibre of the staff:

The chef is trained in Pyongyang and has refined his knowledge in Japan where he worked at a renowned restaurant in Tokyo for a few years. The hostesses come from North Korea, all dressed in traditional North Korean dresses; besides serving our guests drinks and food, they also provide entertainment between courses.

The Dutch owner of the restaurant, Remco van Daal, insists the venture is “personal initiative”. However, van Daal does have an interesting backstory — in 2009 he set up the Foundation DPRK (the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea) to help Dutch relations with North Korea.

There is certainly a whiff of officialness about the whole event — the restaurant’s staff were specially picked by the North Korean government, and the North Korean ambassador to Switzerland even attended the opening night, but we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

Besides, the written account and photos from a rehearsal dinner Volkskrant.nl attended sound fascinating too, :

After the fourth course, roasted oysters with smoked mackerel, strawberries and seaweed, waitresses stride in their heavy silk dresses to the microphones at the karaoke machine and they start to sing of the mountain Kumgangsan, the mountain of diamonds, a national symbol of their North Korea beloved homeland. They sing with a radiant, heavenly smile and the TV behind them is drawn, shows images of fighter jets, frigates at full speed, a soldier in a trench and the delightful capital, Pyongyang.

Strawberries and seaweed sounds… interesting.

And that’s not the only surprise — “Sushi actually comes from North Korea, you know,” Van Daal tells AFP.

