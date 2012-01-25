PwC: Half Of CEOs Think The Global Economy Will Decline In 2012

Here are some CEOs, who may or may not have participated in PwC’s study.

Half of the world’s top business leaders see the global economy declining in 2012, a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers shows. Of 1,258 CEO responses, only 15% said they believed the macro picture would improve over the next 12 months. Nearly half said the economy would falter.



30-four per cent said they expected the economy to remain about the same.

“CEO confidence is decidedly down as they deal with the aftershocks to the recession,” PwC Chairman Dennis Nally said. “CEOs are disappointed with the course of the global economy and the pace of recovery. The optimism that had been building cautiously since 2008 has begun to recede.”

However, nearly 40% of the top leaders said they were “very confident” that their own company would deliver revenue growth in the coming year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.