PwC: Half Of CEOs Think The Global Economy Will Decline In 2012

Eric Platt
Half of the world’s top business leaders see the global economy declining in 2012, a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers shows. Of 1,258 CEO responses, only 15% said they believed the macro picture would improve over the next 12 months. Nearly half said the economy would falter.

30-four per cent said they expected the economy to remain about the same.

“CEO confidence is decidedly down as they deal with the aftershocks to the recession,” PwC Chairman Dennis Nally said. “CEOs are disappointed with the course of the global economy and the pace of recovery. The optimism that had been building cautiously since 2008 has begun to recede.”

However, nearly 40% of the top leaders said they were “very confident” that their own company would deliver revenue growth in the coming year.

40-eight per cent of CEOs see the economy declining

Confidence remains lower than in 2007

However, many CEOs are confident in their own results

The most important country cited for growth was China

Still, he EU and US will remain vital parts of the global economy, even if there is a 2012 downturn

Companies will shift further to a local market mindset

CEOs said their top priorities were developing human capital and meeting clients

Companies continued to note that managing talent was important

But they are having difficulty finding the right employees

In particular, they face the greatest challenge finding high potential middle managers

But good news for prospective employees, at least half of global firms will hire in 2012

Surprisingly, not all CEOs see comprehensive reports on their employees

CEOs continue to see the import of innovation to their industry, even in sectors like financial services

However, CEOs expect to make fewer deals in 2012

