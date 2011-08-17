PwC appoints new governance guru

In his new role as director, the governance expert will enhance and extend the London-based professional services firm’s research in governance practices, develop insightful and timely guidance for directors, and participate in a variety of the centre’s forums for directors and governance professionals.



DeNicola was the former director at The Conference Board’s Governance centre, an independent business membership and research association, where he managed educational and research initiatives in corporate governance, enterprise risk management and business ethics.

DeNicola also served as co-chair of The Conference Board’s Research Working Group on Corporate Governance and Sustainability, and on the technical advisory group for The Conference Board’s Task Force on Executive Compensation. He will continue to work closely with The Conference Board in his new role with PwC.

In 2011 DeNicola received the Rising Star award from the Millstein centre for Corporate Governance and Performance at the Yale School of Management.

[Article by Aarti Maharaj, Corporate Secretary]

