The maker of Tommy Hilfiger and Speedo reported better-than-expected earnings and the stock is jumping

PVH Corp. announced higher than expected earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2015 Wednesday sending the stock jumping.

The maker of such clothing brands as Speedo, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein reported earnings per share of $1.52 against expectations of $1.46 per share. Additionally, the company generated $2.11 billion in revenue against expectations of $2.07 billion.

After the earnings the stock jumped by around 5% to $92.00 from its closing price of $87.63.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: Kate Middleton opened a shop for charity



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.