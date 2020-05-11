Amazon is now selling puzzles that are entirely one colour and made up of 1,000 'micro' pieces

Beverly, Amazon A 1,000-piece puzzle where every piece is the same colour.

Puzzles have seen a surge in popularity as many people have been spending more time at home.

The latest jigsaw puzzle trend involves games with tons of pieces that are entirely one colour.

Two 1,000-piece puzzles on Amazon have left people intrigued and baffled, including one that’s all white and another that’s solid black.

Other brands, including condiment-maker Heinz, have also recently launched mind-bending, solid-coloured puzzles.

Many people are finding joy in comforting pastimes, like working on jigsaw puzzles, while spending time at home.

In fact, sales of the classic games have seen a surge in popularity recently. According to Marketplace podcast, puzzle sales were up 370% at the beginning of April.

Some companies that make puzzles have gotten creative with their offerings, and the latest puzzle to baffle and entertain potential buyers and internet-goers is one from Amazon, manufactured by a company known as Beverly. It has 1,000 pieces that are all white.

The white-coloured puzzle is sold out from Amazon at the time of writing, but there’s an accompanying one from the same brand that’s solid black, which retails for $US31 at the time of writing.

One Amazon user who left a review of the 1,000-piece black-coloured puzzle wrote that the pieces contain patterns on the back that can help give players a clue as to where they might fit.

Another user pointed out that the puzzle’s described “micro” pieces make it even more challenging.

As if these puzzles aren’t time-consuming enough, there are other ones on the market that have left people intrigued – including one from Kodak, which claims to be the “world’s largest puzzle” containing 51,300 pieces and retails for about $US600 on the photo company’s website.

Condiment brand Heinz also hopped on the puzzle trend. Earlier in May, the Canadian division of the ketchup-maker launched a red puzzle with 570 pieces. The mind-boggling puzzles aren’t for sale, but were part of a giveaway contest hosted by the brand, according to AdWeek.

This might be the slowest puzzle on earth. 570 pieces. All Heinz red. Tell us who you wish you could finish this with. pic.twitter.com/jKrcauLH0e — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) May 5, 2020

There’s also a translucent, 215-piece puzzle on the market that is meant to look like shattered glass. It’s $US64 and can be purchased on the website of brand Yell Design.

