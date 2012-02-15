The Newest Trick For Your Kindle: Handwriting Recognition

Puzzazz is a puzzle technology company whose latest trick is to teach your Kindle to recognise your handwriting, reports GeekWire.



Users are able to “write” by tracing a finger over the surface of a Kindle Touch. The e-book, not the Kindle itself, will recognise the motions and fill in the corresponding letter or number.

It’s called TouchWrite and it makes its debut in Puzzazz’s newest e-book, a collection of sudoku puzzles. You can take it for a test drive by picking up the $3 book here or just check out the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

