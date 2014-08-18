A French Politician Who Called Sanctions Against Russia 'An Act Of War' Plans To Copy His Insane Theme Parks In Russia

The ‘Puy du Fou’ theme park in France’s Vendée province is insane. Think of a “Medieval Times” that in addition to Renaissance-era knights also has Roman gladiator bouts, Viking raid reenactments and robot musicians.

And now its founder, a politician named Philippe de Villiers (full name Viscount Philippe Le Jolis de Villiers de Saintignon) plans to build not one but two versions of the park in Russia, including one in Crimea, the seaside territory Russia just annexed from Ukraine.

According to France’s Libération, de Villiers recently met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for nearly an hour at the Tsar Nicholas II office in Crimea’s Palace of the Tsars to present his proposal.

“The sanctions are acts of war,” de Villiers said. “Cooperating is an act of peace. We are here to carry out an act of peace.”

De Villiers added that Europe’s future cannot rely on America, but rather will depend on its relations with Russia.

The parks owner, Puy du Fou International, announced the plans were going forward without any further details, Libération said.

Here’s a clip of the gladiator reenactment staged in the Puy du Fou, which is France’s second most-popular theme park after Disneyland Paris. You can see why something like this might have some appeal to someone like Putin:

