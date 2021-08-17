Search

TikTok users are putting toothpaste in clear containers – but a dentist says it could give them yellow teeth

Canela López
Toothpaste brush
  • People are putting their toothpaste into clear containers as part of a viral TikTok trend.
  • A dentist told his TikTok followers the hack can actually make your toothpaste less effective.
  • Instead, he say it’s important to keep your toothpaste stored safely in its original packaging.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A dentist is warning users on TikTok about the latest dental trend: putting a mix of toothpaste and mouthwash in clear containers.

While the trend is relatively less dangerous than other TikTok health trends before it like shaving down your teeth with a nail file or using elastic bands to fix gaps in your smile, dentist Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin warns it can still damage your teeth.

“The ingredients of toothpaste aren’t UV-stable so exposing them to light can make them ineffective,” the Chicago-based dentist told his 581,400 followers on TikTok. “Please, don’t do this.”

@dr.m_ Clever! Bur should you try this?? #dentist

♬ Wii Shop Channel – McTweet

Ingredients in toothpaste can lose their ability to fight off bad bacteria when exposed to sunlight, which can mean brushing twice a day isn’t as effective when it comes to maintaining dental health.

Over time, using ineffective toothpaste can lead to a build up of plaque, gum disease, bad breath and cavities, according to Healthline.