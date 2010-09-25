PUTTING THE RECESSION IN PERSPECTIVE

Earlier this week, the National Bureau of Economic Research (the official arbiter of recession dates) declared that the recession that began in December 2007 (Chart of the Day declared that the recession was ‘underway’ back in early January 2008), ended in June 2009 (Back in June 2009, Chart of the Day stated that the recession would ultimately be declared to have ended in June 2009 — plus or minus one month). For some perspective on the recession just past (a.k.a. the Great Recession), today’s chart illustrates the duration of all US recessions since 1900. There are a couple points of interest… Of the 22 recessions that occurred over the past 110 years, the most recent recession is tied for fifth in terms of duration. It is also worth noting that the recession just passed was above average in duration and the longest since the Great Depression.



