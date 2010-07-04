PUTTING THE JOBS PICTURE IN PERSPECTIVE

Yesterday, the labour Department reported that nonfarm payrolls (jobs) decreased by 125,000 in June — the first decline in six months. Today’s chart puts the latest data into perspective by comparing job losses following the beginning of the current economic recession (solid red line) to that of the last recession (dashed gold line) and the average recession from 1950-1999 (dashed blue line). As today’s chart illustrates, the current job market has suffered losses that are more than triple as much as what occurs at the lows of the average recession/job loss cycle. Also, today’s decline in jobs provides further evidence that the current economic recovery has begun to cool.



