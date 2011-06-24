Putting On A Show Of Pension Reform In New Jersey

It hit me when I saw this video of the protest public employee unions put on today against the passing of another weak pension and benefit reform measure.



Imagine the colonists parading with placards reading “William Franklin is King George’s bitch” or Gandhi marching to Dandi alongside a giant inflatable salt shaker.

These were people with legitimate gripes who only asked to be heard knowing that ethical people would be persuaded to their cause.

Whereas the unions realise that they dodged another bullet.

Their members have to pay a little more for their benefits, but that can be retrieved at contract time.

Generous pensions will continue to be paid and accrued and come 2014 there will only be the employees’ own contributions left in the plan at which time the protests will need to get serious.

Until then….pig out.

