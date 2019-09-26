Putting digitisation to work – how this Australian company used IoT to innovate its productive process

Getty

The Internet of Things (IoT) delivers a level of real-time feedback and capability that is expected to revolutionise the way we live, the way businesses interact with their supply chains and their customers, and the way customers will shop and manage their lives at home and in the office.

It’s a future of connectedness which is also going to allow companies to improve the quality of their productive processes by allowing real-time feedback and quality control at all points along the supply chain and production process.

The benefits of that enhanced capability encouraged Australian snack food company Majans to harness the power of digitisation and IoT to deploy Microsoft’s Dynamic 365 to build what Amit Raniga, a director at Majans, called a “factory of the future” when he spoke to Business Insider.

Raniga said Majans went “down the factory of the future path in order to evolve from a traditional linear manufacturing supply chain to a connected feedback loop approach”.

Sounds complicated, but Raniga said, in layman’s terms, that this allowed his production teams to stay actively involved in the production process and receive “meaningful signals, in real-time,” which allowed better quality control and productivity to work hand in hand.

Majans has done this by using the IoT capabilities of the Microsoft product to “capture salt, flavour and moisture readings from its production line, ensuring consistent product quality and dramatically reducing the risk of wastage” as issues are identified, allowing “operators to take action immediately” Raniga said.

Indeed, the company said the IoT data is also being used to monitor performance and trigger maintenance activity which Majans believes will “improve site overall equipment effectiveness by at least 10 per cent”.

On the factory floor at Majans – Picture Supplied

Associated with the increased speed of feedback and reduced time to identify any issues that may arise during production, or with the equipment being used in production, Majans has had to change the operational rhythm of its workforce.

That change of process on the factory floor would also necessitate a functional as well as a cultural change to the way managers and their staff interact with each other, the data, and analysis they now receive.

Raniga said that there had been a need to make some changes because reviews and information had moved from backward-looking hindsight reviews to real-time constant feedback.

The lesson here is similar to the one learned by companies who have or who are digitising their operations and business. That is, learning doesn’t stop, it’s iterative, builds on itself, and enhances capabilities through time.

“There is an ongoing rate of learning required by our teams to help us better unlock insights from patterns in data and make high-quality decisions. This is not an overnight process and requires deliberate leadership focus to sustain learning and facilitate feedback from our teams to help us continuously improve,” Raniga said.

As one of the first manufacturers in the world to deploy Microsoft’s 365 product, Majans is clearly a leader in digitisation both here and across the globe.

Equally though, in putting together a process that allows the continuous learning, recognising the importance of leadership, and the culture that supports its teams, the company is utilising the road map Australia’s most innovative companies use to stay competitive.

The Commonwealth Bank’s latest National Business Insights Report (NBIR) gives a window into the changes that Majans is making with staff and their tasking as well.

Writing at Business Insider Adam Bennett, Group Executive Business and Private Banking at Commonwealth Bank said one of the key findings of the NBIR is “that technology is more likely to lead to staff being deployed into higher-value areas of the organisation than it is to replace them”.

Research like the NBIR shows that this change generates the kind of positive feedback loop which drives employee engagement and higher productivity for the business. That’s ultimately a win-win for all stakeholders and is likely to deliver a better product and experience to customers.

And that, at the end of the day, is one of the key drivers of digitisation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.