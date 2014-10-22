Putin's Propaganda Network Created Its Own Movie For MH-17 Conspiracy Theories

YouTube A scene from ‘The Untold Story.’

Russia Today, the English-language news outlet of the Russian government, is debuting a documentary Wednesday that purports to tell the “untold story” of how the Malaysian Airlines flight MH-17 may have actually been shot down by a military aircraft in July.

The mainstream consensus is that Kremlin-backed Ukrainian separatists shot down the civilian plane with a surface-to-air missile provided by the Russian government. RT, however, is pushing back against this narrative with “eye-witness interviews and expert opinion.”

“The film attempts to establish what might have brought down the ill-fated airliner and all 298 people aboard,” RT’s website says about the documentary, titled, “MH17: The Untold Story.”

In the trailer, published Tuesday afternoon, witnesses claim they saw a second aircraft that could have shot down the plane.

“I lifted my head and saw a small military aircraft in the sky. So I’m 100% sure there was a second aircraft,” one man says.

Another man decisively concludes, “Aircraft MH-17 was crippled by an air-to-air missile, and as it descended, it was finished off by cannon fire.”

This theory has also been presented on television propaganda networks in Russia. However, experts have noted the evidence shown in those broadcasts may have actually inadvertently proved cannon fire did not bring down the plane.

RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider asking whether they expect people will be convinced by the documentary.

View the trailer for RT’s “MH17: The Untold Story” below.

(Additional reporting by Hunter Walker)

